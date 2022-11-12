ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong incredibly throws two pick-sixes in 16 seconds

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s hard to begin a game much worse than Virginia’s quarterback did against the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Cavaliers senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a pick-six to Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire near the left sideline on the first play of the game.

The second play of the contest was just as bad.

Armstrong threw another pick-six to Pittsburgh defensive back Marquis Williams to give the Panther a 14-0 lead with a shocking 14:44 left to go in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh went up 21-0 shortly after the second pick, and while Virginia had already been having a rough year, Saturday’s fiasco was still unexpected as they lost 37-7 to fall to 3-7 on the year.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong
Getty Images

Armstrong threw an impressive 31 touchdowns in 2021. He’s not had the same success this season. The Cavaliers signal-caller has only tallied six touchdowns with 10 interceptions over nine games.

