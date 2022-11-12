Read full article on original website
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way
Bruno Fernandes thinks Alejandro Garnacho can go all the way in his career. You can read more below.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer
After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
NBC Sports
Man City receive bold Erling Haaland loan bid for World Cup break
Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament, Haaland isn't scheduled to play in another competitive match until Dec. 22. So, since the 22-year-old's schedule is...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
FOX Sports
Light filters, foosball and a barber shop: How the USMNT is living in Qatar
There was an unshakable perception about two recent United States men’s soccer head coaches, and both of them came with a slight dose of exaggeration. Bob Bradley, it was said, had a school principal’s approach to discipline, which is why he sequestered his squad at a remote South African farm for the 2010 World Cup, complete with stone walls and barbed wire.
FOX Sports
River Plate hires Demichelis as coach to replace Gallardo
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentina defender Martín Demichelis said on Monday he will take over from Marcelo Gallardo as coach of River Plate. The 41-year-old Demichelis was in charge of Bayern Munich reserves. Gallardo, who won 14 titles including two Copa Libertadores, is stepping down after...
FOX Sports
World Cup Team Guides, Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 15
An EFL Championship roundup in the middle of the month? Considering there’s no club footie until December, we may as well have one now:. The Championship is perhaps the most competitive league in the world, and the hardest to predict. The parity within the 24-team league is almost unrivalled and a series of missteps can see a club like Huddersfield go from a potential Premier League team one year to a club looking at League One football the next.
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
2022 World Cup Group F Preview: Belgium, Croatia Clear Favorites
Two of 2018’s most impressive sides are paired together with a Concacaf upstart and an African foe that changed coaches this past summer.
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter says group rivals England among favorites to win it all in Qatar
Just days before the United States men's national team opens up its participation at the 2022 World Cup, manager Gregg Berhalter has laid out what the team must do for the tournament to be considered a success. Berhalter, in an interview with The Telegraph, said he is "still firmly in the camp that England are one of the favorites to win the World Cup" and that "most managers would kill to have" Gareth Southgate's national team resume.
