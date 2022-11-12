Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The twice-impeached one-term former president reportedly used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin'” during the campaign rally at his recently raided home, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’ estate. The estate of the late singer, who co-wrote the record with David Porter, is exploring their legal options since Trump was not granted permission or clearance to use the song in any capacity.More from VIBE.comDonald Trump Mar-A-Lago Home Raided, Twitter ReactsDaBaby Is Now A Trump Supporter: "I Need Him To Get My Cousin Out"Viral TikTok...

13 MINUTES AGO