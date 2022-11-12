Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s hoops snaps Marriott Center win streak in 69-60 loss to Montana State
Amber Whiting’s home debut was spoiled at the hands of Montana State Saturday afternoon, as BYU women’s basketball fell 69-60 for the Cougars’ first home loss in nearly three years. “We’re learning right now,” Whiting said. “We need to be patient with ourselves and we will get...
BYU Newsnet
BYU drum majors discuss paths leading to the podium
As the football stadium filled in masses, the announcer welcomed over 200 musicians and their three leaders onto the field. With multiple games under their belts, the BYU drum majors Haley Broadbent, Benjamin Updike and Emily Rogers have led astounding performances. BYU’s marching band, having been established for more than...
BYU Newsnet
No. 18 BYU women’s volleyball slays Saint Mary’s in a brutal 3-0 match
On Saturday afternoon in the Smith Fieldhouse, BYU swept Saint Mary’s in a nail biting match for both schools. Don’t let the sweep by BYU fool you. This match was a fight to the death in every set (25-18, 30-28, 25-19) with 14 tied scores in the first two sets and nine in the third set.
BYU Newsnet
BYU a cappella group ‘Dynamite’ overcomes struggles of isolation through music
Maryann Dudley, Dallin Bohn and Mitch Anderson are all members of the BYU a cappella group Dynamite, and according to them, the group has helped them find friends, express themselves and take a break from school. Maryann Dudley, a Junior planning to apply to the business school said she struggled...
BYU Newsnet
BYU professors, students discuss navigating illness in a post-covid world
With winter sickness setting in, professors and students are sharing suggestions on how students can navigate illness in a post-COVID-19 world. Emma Jacob, a senior studying nursing at BYU, said protocol for illness is different this year than in previous years because people are more aware. She said the pandemic created some good health habits.
BYU Newsnet
Living with pain: UVU graduate reflects on dealing with a chronic diagnosis
Looking back, there were many moments and various signs signaling there was something wrong. But nothing big. Just little, nonchalant things Lora Kendell mentioned to her doctor when she was in high school. Things that would have never mattered if the pain did not happen continually and intensely during her...
BYU Newsnet
Police Beat: Nov. 4 – 15
Nov. 4 — A bike was reported stolen at the Life Sciences Building. Nov. 7 — Clothing was reported stolen at the University Laundry. Nov. 7 — A wallet was reported stolen at the Spencer Kimball Tower. Nov. 9 — An electric bike was reported stolen at...
