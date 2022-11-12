Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Lingering morning snow showers then much quieter this afternoon
The lake effect snow showers are primarily sitting over the lake early this morning, but more light snow has redeveloped in south central WI from Dodge county to the state line. The main roads are in decent shape this morning, but secondary roads and less traveled inland roads are slippery....
WISN
Winter weather to bring first measurable snow of the season to SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. What...
CBS 58
Late Morning Update: Moderate snow currently falling
Snow is in progress widespread at this time. With Milwaukee at 37 this hour we are seeing a color pop of green surrounding the metro, and the airport is reporting rain. This bounce between rain and snow was expected for lakeshore locations. You can see a similar look on the radar near Kenosha. As of now we're not getting much in the way of snowfall reports as much of it continues to melt on contact. Keep in mind, not only are we in the mid 30s so not overly cold for a snow system, but coming out of a stretch of 70s the ground is still fairly warm. While main roads are mainly just wet, I've seen a handful of accidents already this morning. Take it easy for any travel as this snow continues for most of the day and lingers at least as scattered snow showers tomorrow and even isolated snow showers still with us Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
CBS 58
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches likely away from the lakefront.
NOW: First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday. Several inches likely away from the lakefront. The National Weather Service is not issuing a winter weather advisory at this time. The first snow of the season is expected for the entire area on Tuesday. This evening will remain quiet; however, after 4 am we do expect snow to develop across southeastern Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Awareness: Important winter items to have in your car
Is your vehicle ready for winter? Let's discuss a few ways to make sure your vehicle is in its best condition to keep you and your family safe.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Fox11online.com
All but 2 Northeast Wisconsin districts meet expectations on state report card
MADISON (WLUK) -- All but two Northeast Wisconsin districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest state report card. The Department of Public Instruction released the report card for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday. The Two Rivers and Menominee Indian school districts were the only in our area to...
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
CBS 58
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff's officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old...
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
shepherdexpress.com
Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
wpr.org
Some Wisconsin frac sand mines see growing demand from oil, natural gas companies
After a major contraction of Wisconsin's frac sand mining industry, companies that survived recent downturns are seeing demand for sand used to drill for oil and natural gas rise again. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows Texas based Smart Sand, Inc., which has mines in western...
