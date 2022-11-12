Snow is in progress widespread at this time. With Milwaukee at 37 this hour we are seeing a color pop of green surrounding the metro, and the airport is reporting rain. This bounce between rain and snow was expected for lakeshore locations. You can see a similar look on the radar near Kenosha. As of now we're not getting much in the way of snowfall reports as much of it continues to melt on contact. Keep in mind, not only are we in the mid 30s so not overly cold for a snow system, but coming out of a stretch of 70s the ground is still fairly warm. While main roads are mainly just wet, I've seen a handful of accidents already this morning. Take it easy for any travel as this snow continues for most of the day and lingers at least as scattered snow showers tomorrow and even isolated snow showers still with us Thursday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO