Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh women's basketball loses on buzzer-beater at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The visiting Lehigh women's basketball team put a scare into Minnesota of the Big Ten before falling 101-99 on a buzzer-beater at Williams Arena. The Mountain Hawks (1-2) led for much of the contest and took their final lead at 99-98 on a jump shot by Mackenzie Kramer with less than two minutes remaining. The Gophers called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt where the executed a pass to Mara Braun who drained a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
WFMZ-TV Online
Willson WL readies for 2019 PIAA semifinal rematch with Emmaus
HAMBURG, Pa. - Wilson West Lawn prepping for a PIAA-3A showdown with Emmaus in field hockey. The Bulldogs not new to a state semifinal showdown with the Green Hornets. In 2019, these two teams squared off on this stage, the Bulldogs spoiling the Green Hornets season that time around. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gun reported day after deadly shooting near KU campus
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Kutztown University police were on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend. University police said they received the report of someone brandishing a firearm next to the campus' east entrance. It came one day after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Mount Bethel faces 'squeeze' with development to the south, north, LVPC's Bradley says
Lower Mount Bethel Township is trying to stay rural, a tough task with development to the south and to the north. "They are really getting a squeeze between what's coming up from Forks (Township) and what's coming down from the RPL series of projects in Upper Mount Bethel Township," Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said during a committee meeting Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Viewers send in photos of 1st snowfall of the season
The first snow of the season is officially in the books. Marilyn in Emmaus, Lehigh County, shared a photo of snowflakes falling, and Julie in Macungie, Lehigh County, sent video of snowfall there. Connie in Pottsville said the Schuylkill County city had a good inch sticking to the ground before...
WFMZ-TV Online
No injuries when train hits disabled car in Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to a crash involving a train in Fleetwood. A 69 News viewer sent a photo of the scene on the tracks across South Richmond Street, near West Locust Street. A train hit a disabled car around 5:45 a.m., according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police continue to investigate 3 incidents tied to KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Three ongoing police investigations are continuing in the Kutztown area, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and the surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes, rolls into wooded area of Illick's Mill Park
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Bethlehem are investigating a crash that sent a car rolling into the woods. Police say the car left the road Sunday afternoon, near the 100 block of Illick's Mill Road. The car ended up on its side, near railroad tracks along Illick's Mill Park. There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward of up to $10K offered for information about gun store burglary in Bucks
N. BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of five thieves who burglarized a gun store over the weekend. Five unknown people burglarized Target World in New Britain Township on Saturday around 4:15 a.m. The offenders...
WFMZ-TV Online
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson School Board to address member's comments
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board in Berks County will hold a special meeting Monday night to address a member's race-related comments. The board said its leaders are already working to censure Mike Martin and request his resignation. Last week, Martin reportedly quoted a passage while discussing...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 ASD schools briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence; threats deemed not credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three schools in Allentown were briefly placed on lockdowns after multiple tips about potential violence Monday. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say program that a potential shooting would occur at Dieruff High School, according to a news release from city police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richland Twp. planners OK 104 townhomes near former Watson Johnson landfill
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. – Plans for Richland Walk, a development of 104 townhomes proposed for 680 E. Pumping Station Road, were approved Tuesday night during the Richland Township Planning Commission meeting in Bucks County. Sam Costanzo and Scott Mill of Van Cleef Engineering, as well as Mike Tulio and...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Mediterranean restaurant doubles footprint in Bethlehem following customer demand
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Due to increasing customer demand, a popular Mediterranean restaurant has doubled its footprint in Bethlehem. Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, last week reopened for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St. The BYOB, full-service restaurant is awaiting approval from the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion being featured on upcoming episode of 'Ghost Hunters'
BETHLLEHEM, Pa. - What's going bump in the night at Bethlehem's Sayre Mansion?. The landmark is being featured on an upcoming episode of "Ghost Hunters," a show that tries to prove the paranormal. It's now a question in Bethlehem. The Travel Channel will air Sayre Specters at 9 p.m. Saturday. It centers on the Sayre Mansion.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem community center donates dozens of Thanksgiving meals, in effort started by student
Bethlehem community center donates dozens of Thanksgiving meals, in effort started by student. For the past seven years, volunteers have been coming together to give back to those in need. The effort, however, was all started by one student.
Comments / 0