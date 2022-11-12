ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

ALABAMA ST. (0-4) Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
Cleveland Cavaliers lead Ohio in fake followers on Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If Elon Musk has his way, the Cleveland Cavaliers could lose nearly 1.3 million fans, or rather, fake fans. In April, Twitter’s new owner vowed to attack and defeat fake accounts and, according to Gambling.com, the Cavaliers could lose an estimated 1.28 million fake followers should Musk’s plan be realized. The […]
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84.
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

E. MICHIGAN (1-2) Bates 6-14 5-6 20, Geeter 1-2 0-0 2, Golson 5-8 1-1 11, Acuff 3-8 0-0 7, Farrakhan 3-10 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-7 1-2 5, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 2-3 0-0 4, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 61.
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101

L.A. CLIPPERS (101) George 7-13 8-8 23, Morris Sr. 7-11 3-4 18, Zubac 0-2 3-4 3, Jackson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennard 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 7-7 1-2 22, Coffey 0-0 2-2 2, Mann 1-1 0-0 2, N.Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Wall 6-11 4-6 17. Totals 34-64 21-26 101.
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
