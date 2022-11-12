Read full article on original website
A Cleveland judge gets kicked off the bench over her outrageous antics: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the state’s disciplinary counsel called “unprecedented.”. We’re talking about the specifics -- including an...
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional final playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional finals.
Cleveland Cavaliers lead Ohio in fake followers on Twitter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If Elon Musk has his way, the Cleveland Cavaliers could lose nearly 1.3 million fans, or rather, fake fans. In April, Twitter’s new owner vowed to attack and defeat fake accounts and, according to Gambling.com, the Cavaliers could lose an estimated 1.28 million fake followers should Musk’s plan be realized. The […]
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country
Don't look now, but USC is the place to be. Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier. Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC on ...
Portage County sports scoreboard for Tuesday, November 15
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium. 2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field. Region 3. 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium. Region...
Glenville’s goals come into focus: OHSAA football Division IV regional championship preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Focus still concerns Ted Ginn Sr. As he looked over his team Saturday night in North Ridgeville, following Glenville’s 54-7 win against Elyria Catholic in the regional semifinals, Ginn took note of his players who didn’t make eye contact while he spoke. It’s something he’s repeated all season, warning that their success is not guaranteed.
Morning Journal
Lorain County girls basketball preview: Vermilion, Elyria Catholic rack up wins; Columbia-Lorain tie
Spaced out through the night, six Lorain County varsity teams took the court Nov. 14 in front of a good crowd for the Lorain County girls basketball preview. Playing two seven-minute quarters, Vermilion and Elyria Catholic picked up big victories, while Columbia and Lorain finished tied up after 14 minutes.
Painesville, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Painesville. The Conneaut High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas W Harvey High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00. The Edgewood High School - Ashtabula basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School - Painesville on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
Five Richland County players earn All-Ohio honors in Division II girls soccer
COLUMBUS — Richland County has proven for years to be a hotbed for top-notch girls soccer players. And 2022 was no different. In all, five Richland County girls soccer players earned All-Ohio honors in Division II headlined by Ontario's Adi Turnbaugh and Hattie Yugovich as first teamers. Turnbaugh, a...
