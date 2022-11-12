Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
wtva.com
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree program on Monday. The angel tree can be found in the food court at The Mall of Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. Pick a child’s name from the tree; the name will include the child’s age, toy preferences and clothing size.
wtva.com
Parkway Elementary gets book vending machine for students
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motivating elementary school students to hit their reading goals, that's the goal of a new book vending machine at Parkway Elementary School. "Its so fun to have books and you can keep it forever," said Graham Holland, a first grade student. "I like the books that's...
livability.com
Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live
A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
wtva.com
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
wtva.com
Food pantry in Aberdeen reopening after renovations
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry re-opened its food pantry on Tuesday after six months of renovation. A $65,000 grant from Lowe's made it possible. Construction began in June to add more lighting, offices and a parking lot revamp to improve accessibility for wheelchairs. Founded in...
wcbi.com
Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - HM Richards
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
wtva.com
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
wtva.com
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
wtva.com
It's time to winterize cars and trucks
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s time to winterize your vehicle. Carlock Toyota Service Advisor Casey Bullard recommends car owners check tire pressure, rubber hoses and belts. Car owners should definitely check their car batteries and antifreeze, he added. You may want to buy a tool to scrap ice off...
wcbi.com
Volunteer fire station gets new name honoring former chief
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County will now bear the name of its longtime chief. Lowndes County Supervisors voted unanimously today to rename the Rural Hill Fire Station in memory of Wayne Doyle. Doyle served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and...
Commercial Dispatch
Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station
“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
wtva.com
Columbus citizens react to announcement of new police chief
The city announced on November 15 that Joseph Daughtry will accept the position as Columbus Police Chief. People in the city hope that the new hire will bring about change.
wtva.com
Use caution with space heaters this winter
According to the National Fire Association, heating equipment such as space heaters is the leading cause of house fires across the country. During this time of the year another major cause of fires is cooking. Extension cords are not to be used for space heaters according to Local firefighter, Captain...
