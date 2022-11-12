ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

No. 1 Georgia pushing for perfection at Kentucky

Top-ranked Georgia draws one more serious obstacle prior to the SEC championship game Saturday when it travels to Kentucky. The Bulldogs certainly didn't have a letdown last week after polishing off then-No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5. They scored on the first play of the second half to take control of a 45-19 win at Mississippi State.
