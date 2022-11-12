ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wyso.org

Revolutionary war descendents learn to preserve grave stones

In Greene County a small group of women have made it their patriotic mission to preserve and renew that past. The Rebecca Galloway chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution have gathered at Sports street on the edge of Fairborn. The road, which is lined with industrial buildings, is used as a shortcut between two larger thoroughfares - Yellow Springs-Fairborn Road and State Route 235. Midway down Sport’s Street, at the intersection of a dead end road, a handful of old tombstones sit in an unmarked patch of grass next to Woody’s Radiator shop.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
wyso.org

Memorial mural has Springfielders speaking Hattie Moseley’s name

Those who gathered October 11 to celebrate a 40-foot mural of Springfield Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley were like the mural itself: fresh, vibrant, of many colors and bathed in sunlight. Tom Stafford: A William Miller didn’t need to be told. He knew that Hattie Moseley had protested against the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule

The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
GREENVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later

The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton mayor to chair national education task force

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items

Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are investigating a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Around 8:55 p.m. crews were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to report of a shooting. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that crews are on the scene, but said further information was not available.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed

At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
DAYTON, OH

