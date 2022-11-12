Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Related
wyso.org
Revolutionary war descendents learn to preserve grave stones
In Greene County a small group of women have made it their patriotic mission to preserve and renew that past. The Rebecca Galloway chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution have gathered at Sports street on the edge of Fairborn. The road, which is lined with industrial buildings, is used as a shortcut between two larger thoroughfares - Yellow Springs-Fairborn Road and State Route 235. Midway down Sport’s Street, at the intersection of a dead end road, a handful of old tombstones sit in an unmarked patch of grass next to Woody’s Radiator shop.
Longfellow School to be redeveloped into senior housing community
Now, a unique plan is in the works to turn the building into an LGBTQA senior housing community.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
wyso.org
Memorial mural has Springfielders speaking Hattie Moseley’s name
Those who gathered October 11 to celebrate a 40-foot mural of Springfield Civil Rights activist Hattie Moseley were like the mural itself: fresh, vibrant, of many colors and bathed in sunlight. Tom Stafford: A William Miller didn’t need to be told. He knew that Hattie Moseley had protested against the...
countynewsonline.org
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
Dayton to host ‘welcome event’ for area Ukrainians
DAYTON — Next weekend the City of Dayton will hold an event to help newly arrived Ukrainians feel welcome. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. It will feature light...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
Ohio farm broken into overnight, up to 40K mink released
DAYTON — Tens of thousands of weasel-like creatures are on the loose about a hundred miles north of Dayton. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. >> Zoo: Fiona and...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
dayton.com
First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later
The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
dayton.com
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force
Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024. ExploreMayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people. The task force is a group of mayors...
Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders
The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items
Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
Crews respond to shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening. Around 8:55 p.m. crews were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to report of a shooting. Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that crews are on the scene, but said further information was not available.
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Crews battle fire at Lowes in Huber Heights
Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
Alter High School Band crowned national champions
The Marching Knights also won two additional awards for ‘Outstanding Music Performance’ and ‘Outstanding General Effect.'
Comments / 1