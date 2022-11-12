ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KS

Shawnee woman and seven-year-old child injured after car tumbles off Kansas Interstate

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfid0_0j8iRpVV00

A woman and a seven-year-old child were left injured after their car overturned multiple times in Franklin County, Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office.

The rollover crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. Friday evening around the 4300 block of Interstate 35, said Sgt. Hunter Dryden, a spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers determined 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston of Shawnee was driving her Honda Pilot north on the Kansas highway, before her vehicle left the road for unclear reasons, Dryden said in a statement.

The Honda Pilot flipped over several times and then landed upright. There was a seven-year-old child in the car.

Both Huddleston and the seven-year-old passenger were transported to Advent Health for injuries, Dryden said.

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Jefferson County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff Sgt. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Woman, 23, killed in head-on crash north of Lawrence

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday night north of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested. Cheyanne Branson was heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 near East 1250 Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a Chevy Cruze, according to the crash report. Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was eastbound in a Chevy Silverado.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy