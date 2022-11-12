Shawnee woman and seven-year-old child injured after car tumbles off Kansas Interstate

A woman and a seven-year-old child were left injured after their car overturned multiple times in Franklin County, Kansas, according to the sheriff’s office.

The rollover crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. Friday evening around the 4300 block of Interstate 35, said Sgt. Hunter Dryden, a spokesman for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers determined 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston of Shawnee was driving her Honda Pilot north on the Kansas highway, before her vehicle left the road for unclear reasons, Dryden said in a statement.

The Honda Pilot flipped over several times and then landed upright. There was a seven-year-old child in the car.

Both Huddleston and the seven-year-old passenger were transported to Advent Health for injuries, Dryden said.