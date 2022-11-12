ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Five things we think we learned from Ohio State football's win over Indiana

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUXnu_0j8iRlDp00

Well, that went about as expected. Ohio State was a heavy favorite against Indiana at home and made good on that with an impressive 56-14 victory Saturday afternoon. It was a day in which the offense was more balanced than what we’ve seen over the last few weeks, even without some key pieces available.

We like to reflect upon every game that the Buckeyes play and pick out some main storylines to take away to formulate where this team is. There were all kinds of layers in this one with some of the questions about the running game and the Heisman race for C.J. Stroud, just to name a few.

Oh, and there was a little bit of weather to deal with as well, so yeah. Here are five things we think we learned after the Buckeyes’ annihilation of Indiana on Saturday.

Let's talk about Kamryn Babb

Why it Matters

We could start this column off with one of a number of things, but we’re going to lead with the story of Kamryn Babb. Despite not being able to really be a part of things because of multiple injuries throughout his career, he was voted a captain, and that should tell you all you know about what he means to this team.

He’s endured four ACL recoveries yet keeps showing up to practice, rehabbing, encouraging the team, and continuing to show the type of adversity any parent, coach, teammate, or friend would be proud of.

Today, all of that hard work and dedication had a reward at the end of it with his first career touchdown pass. The catch itself was awesome, but the way the team rallied around him and celebrated afterward was even more impressive.

Congrats Babb. You’ve done it the right way and have already shown that there’s nothing that’ll keep you from being successful in whatever future endeavors come your way.

Welcome Back Running Game!

Why it Matters

All Ohio State has been hearing about over the last few weeks is its inability to run the ball and be physical. I know Indiana isn’t the best defense, but chalking up 340 yards on the ground against the local pee-wee team is impressive. Miyan Williams led the way with 147 yards on 15 carries (9.8 avg.) before he left the game with an injury.

But it was more than him. Freshman Dallan Hayden looked good going over 100 yards and Xavier Johnson had himself one whale of a 71-yard touchdown run.

It’s hard to put your finger on what worked differently today, but certainly, the weather helped and so did the fact that the passing game kept Indiana from loading up the box. More than that though, the team seemed to take the criticism and challenge itself to be tougher in this one.

Ohio State will need more of that going forward.

C.J. Stroud got back on track

Why it Matters

C.J. Stroud is the current betting favorite to win the Heisman, but that doesn’t mean the votes will go his way. In fact, after last weekend’s windy conditions against Northwestern, the field seems to be pretty wide open.

Stroud got back on track today in less-than-ideal conditions to make a statement and keep his hopes of winning the most coveted individual award in American sports alive. He threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 passing attempts and logged five touchdowns. It wasn’t his best performance, but anytime you drop almost 300 yards and toss for five scores, that’ll turn heads.

He’ll still get a chance for his Heisman moment when Michigan comes calling in a couple of weeks.

Running back depth is going to come into play

Why it Matters

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was already unavailable for this one and has been in and out of the lineup since the start of the year. As he sat on the sidelines with a boot on his leg, Miyan Williams had his leg rolled up on during a tackle and had to be helped off the field.

Williams was eventually carted off the field and returned with a boot on himself. That left the bulk of the carries up to freshman Dallen Hayden. Converted wide receiver Xavier Johnson also factored in on a long touchdown run, but it’s clear that room is running thin.

Now you have to wonder what the depth chart will look like next week against Maryland, but beyond that, how healthy will the group be when Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 26?

Good thing this is a deep team because it’s going to be needed down the stretch run here.

Marvin Harrison Jr might be better than Jaxon Smith-Njigba right now

Why it Matters

It’s getting ridiculous really.

We all expected Marvin Harrison, Jr to take a step forward coming into this season, but what we’re seeing from the son of an NFL Hall of Famer is remarkable. With the injury to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison has had to step up his game, and he’s done that and more.

He’s actually longer and more athletic than his dad, and he makes some unbelievable catches that nobody else in the game can dream of making. Smith-Njigba is great, but it’s quite possible that Harrison Jr’s ceiling is even higher.

Savor the moment now Ohio State fans because there’s only one more year to watch Harrison Jr do his thing before he becomes a star in the NFL.

Gallery

Best photos of Ohio State football's victory over Indiana

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back recruit Aneyas Williams has named his top 10 schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star prospect plays high school football for Hannibal High School in Hannibal, Missouri. Williams ranks Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ole Miss...
HANNIBAL, MO
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation

Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan football with Ohio State game looming

Michigan football and Ohio State each have one more game before they collide on Nov. 26 in Columbus for the regular season finale. Both hope to remain undefeated before then, and certainly, one team will get the opportunity to emerge undefeated after, assuming that both take care of business this next week. But, as we wait for next Saturday, everything is being looked at through the lens of what each team presents en route to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan all-time football results: Who leads the series?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy