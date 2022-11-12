Five things we think we learned from Ohio State football's win over Indiana

Well, that went about as expected. Ohio State was a heavy favorite against Indiana at home and made good on that with an impressive 56-14 victory Saturday afternoon. It was a day in which the offense was more balanced than what we’ve seen over the last few weeks, even without some key pieces available.

We like to reflect upon every game that the Buckeyes play and pick out some main storylines to take away to formulate where this team is. There were all kinds of layers in this one with some of the questions about the running game and the Heisman race for C.J. Stroud, just to name a few.

Oh, and there was a little bit of weather to deal with as well, so yeah. Here are five things we think we learned after the Buckeyes’ annihilation of Indiana on Saturday.

Let's talk about Kamryn Babb

Why it Matters

We could start this column off with one of a number of things, but we’re going to lead with the story of Kamryn Babb. Despite not being able to really be a part of things because of multiple injuries throughout his career, he was voted a captain, and that should tell you all you know about what he means to this team.

He’s endured four ACL recoveries yet keeps showing up to practice, rehabbing, encouraging the team, and continuing to show the type of adversity any parent, coach, teammate, or friend would be proud of.

Today, all of that hard work and dedication had a reward at the end of it with his first career touchdown pass. The catch itself was awesome, but the way the team rallied around him and celebrated afterward was even more impressive.

Congrats Babb. You’ve done it the right way and have already shown that there’s nothing that’ll keep you from being successful in whatever future endeavors come your way.

Welcome Back Running Game!

Why it Matters

All Ohio State has been hearing about over the last few weeks is its inability to run the ball and be physical. I know Indiana isn’t the best defense, but chalking up 340 yards on the ground against the local pee-wee team is impressive. Miyan Williams led the way with 147 yards on 15 carries (9.8 avg.) before he left the game with an injury.

But it was more than him. Freshman Dallan Hayden looked good going over 100 yards and Xavier Johnson had himself one whale of a 71-yard touchdown run.

It’s hard to put your finger on what worked differently today, but certainly, the weather helped and so did the fact that the passing game kept Indiana from loading up the box. More than that though, the team seemed to take the criticism and challenge itself to be tougher in this one.

Ohio State will need more of that going forward.

C.J. Stroud got back on track

Why it Matters

C.J. Stroud is the current betting favorite to win the Heisman, but that doesn’t mean the votes will go his way. In fact, after last weekend’s windy conditions against Northwestern, the field seems to be pretty wide open.

Stroud got back on track today in less-than-ideal conditions to make a statement and keep his hopes of winning the most coveted individual award in American sports alive. He threw for 297 yards on 17-of-28 passing attempts and logged five touchdowns. It wasn’t his best performance, but anytime you drop almost 300 yards and toss for five scores, that’ll turn heads.

He’ll still get a chance for his Heisman moment when Michigan comes calling in a couple of weeks.

Running back depth is going to come into play

Why it Matters

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was already unavailable for this one and has been in and out of the lineup since the start of the year. As he sat on the sidelines with a boot on his leg, Miyan Williams had his leg rolled up on during a tackle and had to be helped off the field.

Williams was eventually carted off the field and returned with a boot on himself. That left the bulk of the carries up to freshman Dallen Hayden. Converted wide receiver Xavier Johnson also factored in on a long touchdown run, but it’s clear that room is running thin.

Now you have to wonder what the depth chart will look like next week against Maryland, but beyond that, how healthy will the group be when Ohio State hosts Michigan on November 26?

Good thing this is a deep team because it’s going to be needed down the stretch run here.

Marvin Harrison Jr might be better than Jaxon Smith-Njigba right now

Why it Matters

It’s getting ridiculous really.

We all expected Marvin Harrison, Jr to take a step forward coming into this season, but what we’re seeing from the son of an NFL Hall of Famer is remarkable. With the injury to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison has had to step up his game, and he’s done that and more.

He’s actually longer and more athletic than his dad, and he makes some unbelievable catches that nobody else in the game can dream of making. Smith-Njigba is great, but it’s quite possible that Harrison Jr’s ceiling is even higher.

Savor the moment now Ohio State fans because there’s only one more year to watch Harrison Jr do his thing before he becomes a star in the NFL.

Best photos of Ohio State football's victory over Indiana

