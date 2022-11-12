Read full article on original website
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (knee) available for season debut Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bertans will be available to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to right knee effusion. Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out for the Mavericks and JaVale McGee (neck) remains unavailable, so Bertans could see some minutes off the bench Wednesday.
Marcus Smart (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for Celtics versus Hawks
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Smart was previously listed as probable, so this is a surprising downgrade. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) will remain out for a fourth straight game, leaving plenty of opportunities for Derrick White. Payton Pritchard will also benefit from more work.
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
Luka Doncic resting Wednesday for Mavericks in back-to-back
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (rest) is out on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Doncic will miss his first game of the season as he rests on the second leg of a back-to-back. Spencer Dinwiddie will play a significantly larger role on offense and there will also be more opportunities for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood. Josh Green might draw the start in place of Doncic on Wednesday.
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
Pelicans starting Trey Murphy for inactive Zion Williamson (foot) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will make his fifth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a foot contusion. In 32.6 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 12.5...
Bones Hyland (protocols) now questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (protocols) has been upgraded to questionable on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Hyland was upgraded from out to doubtful on Tuesday and now he's trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Bruce Brown will take a hit if Hyland makes it back onto the court Wednesday.
Timberwolves' Naz Reid (illness) available on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Reid has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Magic on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 12.4 minutes against Orlando. Reid's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points,...
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
Bucks' Pat Connaughton (calf) now probable Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton is set to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a right calf strain. Khris Middleton (wrist) is still out for the Bucks while Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful and Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable, so Connaughton could play meaningful minutes right away out of necessity.
Justise Winslow (illness) ruled out for Portland's Tuesday contest against Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Winslow will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID illness. Look for Nassir Little to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Little's projection includes 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
Keita Bates-Diop playing bench role for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will come off the bench after Tre Jones was picked as Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 177.2 minutes this season, Bates-Diop is producing 0.85 FanDuel points per minute.
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
Pacers' James Johnson (back) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has been removed from Wednesday's injury report and should be good to go against the Hornets. He last played on October 31st. Johnson is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 11.5 FanDuel...
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Adebayo's status is currently in the air after Miami's center was listed with a left knee contusion. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time at the five position if he is able to play through his own questionable designation on Wednesday night and Adebayo is inactive.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
