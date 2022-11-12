Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (rest) is out on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Doncic will miss his first game of the season as he rests on the second leg of a back-to-back. Spencer Dinwiddie will play a significantly larger role on offense and there will also be more opportunities for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood. Josh Green might draw the start in place of Doncic on Wednesday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO