numberfire.com
Stephen Curry playing Monday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Curry and Draymond Green will both be on the floor. Curry played 37 minutes on Sunday and scored 27 points (9-17 field goals, 3-9 3-pointers, 6-6 free throws) with 6 boards, 4 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
numberfire.com
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (ankle) ruled out Wednesday for Celtics versus Hawks
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Smart was previously listed as probable, so this is a surprising downgrade. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) will remain out for a fourth straight game, leaving plenty of opportunities for Derrick White. Payton Pritchard will also benefit from more work.
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (knee) available for season debut Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bertans will be available to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games due to right knee effusion. Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out for the Mavericks and JaVale McGee (neck) remains unavailable, so Bertans could see some minutes off the bench Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 11/16/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Pat Connaughton (calf) now probable Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Connaughton is set to make his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a right calf strain. Khris Middleton (wrist) is still out for the Bucks while Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful and Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable, so Connaughton could play meaningful minutes right away out of necessity.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (illness) as questionable for Wednesday's game against Knicks
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Gordon's availability is currently unknown after Denver's forward came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes on Wednesday night if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic resting Wednesday for Mavericks in back-to-back
Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (rest) is out on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Doncic will miss his first game of the season as he rests on the second leg of a back-to-back. Spencer Dinwiddie will play a significantly larger role on offense and there will also be more opportunities for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood. Josh Green might draw the start in place of Doncic on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (protocols) now questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (protocols) has been upgraded to questionable on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Hyland was upgraded from out to doubtful on Tuesday and now he's trending toward returning from a two-game absence. Bruce Brown will take a hit if Hyland makes it back onto the court Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) unavailable Wednesday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber (back) is unavailable on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Kleber took a hard fall during Tuesday's game and left early. His absence could create more playing time for Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell. Davis Bertans (knee) will be available for the first time this season and he may wind up absorbing most of Kleber's minutes.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Trey Murphy for inactive Zion Williamson (foot) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will make his fifth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a foot contusion. In 32.6 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 12.5...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Wednesday's game against Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Paul's status remains in question after Phoenix's guard missed three games with right heel soreness. In a matchup against a Warriors' team allowing 47.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, Cameron Payne would make another start if Paul remains sidelined.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop playing bench role for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will come off the bench after Tre Jones was picked as Tuesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 177.2 minutes this season, Bates-Diop is producing 0.85 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) active for Mavericks' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (neck) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite his questionable designation with a neck strain, Bullock will suit up on Tuesday night. In 28.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bullock to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Bullock's projection includes 8.6 points, 3.4...
