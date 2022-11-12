Read full article on original website
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
How To Watch the Minnesota Vikings Games Live This Season (2022)
The Minnesota Vikings are red hot right now and looking to keep the ball rolling. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
How To Watch the New England Patriots Games Live This Season (2022)
The New England Patriots are in a new chapter of their franchise. With Mac Jones going down with an ankle
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
How To Watch the Arizona Cardinals Games Live This Season (2022)
As the Arizona Cardinals get off to not the start they were hoping to have, the team will look to
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Zion Williamson (foot) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williamson is considered day-to-day after he was held out on Tuesday with a foot contusion. Expect Larry Nance Jr. to see more minutes versus a Memphis unit ranked fourth in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards.
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
Update: Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) doubtful on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (health protocols) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Hyland is now doubtful to face the Knicks on Wednesday despite being listed as out on Denver's earlier report. Expect Bruce Brown to see an uptick in minutes if Hyland is ruled out.
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) remains out on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Herro will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 14th in defensive rating. Vincent's projection includes 11.6 points, 2.5...
Spurs starting Tre Jones (illness) on Tuesday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs will start at point guard after being held out one game with a stomach illness. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
Pacers' James Johnson (back) available on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson has been removed from Wednesday's injury report and should be good to go against the Hornets. He last played on October 31st. Johnson is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 11.5 FanDuel...
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 11/15/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Randall Cobb (ankle) could return for Packers by Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle, injured reserve) is considered day-to-day, per head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur said Cobb could be activated from IR ahead of the Packers' Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Cobb was placed on the shelf October 22 with a right ankle sprain and given a 2-6 week timeline to recover. His return could take some snaps and targets away from Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins, but Christian Watson has likely secured an every-down role after scoring three times in Week 10.
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
