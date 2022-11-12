ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley wins 89-61 against Eastern Michigan

PEORIA, Ill. — Led by Malevy Leons' 16 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 89-61 on Tuesday night. The Braves improved to 2-1 with the victory and the Eagles fell to 1-2.
