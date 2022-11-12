Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
Covington, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix brought to the shelter as part of a cruelty case. He was almost starved but is now gaining weight nice and slow. Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a...
NBC Washington
Gov. Youngkin Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Virginia After UVA Shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in the state on Tuesday, in memory of the three University of Virginia students shot and killed late Sunday night. On Tuesday he extended the order to continue until sunset Thursday. Flags flying over the state Capitol in...
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
WSET
Liberty University shows their support following UVA shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the tragic incident at UVA, Liberty University shows its support by lighting up its Freedom Tower. Liberty University shared a message from President Jerry Prevo:. "Today we lift our neighboring UVA community up in prayer. We pray for peace and comfort for all those...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure
The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email. The road had been closed since Oct. 24 for a culvert replacement project. For questions, residents are asked to contact the Stormwater Department at (540) 942-6626. Crystal Graham. Crystal...
WSLS
Wintry wind continues at times through the rest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Following a raw and damp Tuesday, Wednesday features at least some improvements. One of which is that we’ll see some breaks of sun during the afternoon. The other is that temperatures won’t be quite as low. Highs mainly reach into the 40s with even...
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff
Governor Youngin by email has ordered all flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia at half staff today Nov. 15. The flags will be at half staff at all local, state and federal buildings until sunset today Nov. 15 in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting.
WDBJ7.com
Over 50 employers with 300+ job openings attend Averett University’s career fair
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Averett University hosted its largest career fair yet for its students Tuesday morning. Over 50 employers from the Dan River region and even other states were there to fill more than 300 open job and internship positions. “In this economy, we definitely have a labor shortage,”...
WSLS
Tuesday’s mid-winter feel comes complete with cold rain, patchy wintry mix
ROANOKE, Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western half of our area through Tuesday afternoon, which has prompted school delays for a few area counties. Between the hours of roughly 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll see a patchy mix of rain and freezing rain in the western half of the area.
WSET
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
WSET
Papa Gallo, owned by local favorite La Carreta opens at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant is the first business to open its doors in the new West division of the River Ridge Mall. The restaurant has its soft opening this week and hopes to be fully operational in the next two weeks. Monday was their first day.
Augusta Free Press
Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport
Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport. The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.
