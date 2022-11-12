Read full article on original website
POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was arrested on Friday after entering a store, attacking an employee with a tire repair tool, and then taking off with her purse. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says it happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at...
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
Amber Alert still in effect for missing 9-year-old N.C. boy
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert remains in effect Wednesday for an abducted 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina, officials said. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil. He is approximately 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
Two bodies found in Duplin County home, deputies say
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces return of non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. Updated: 7 hours ago. Packets help fight period poverty. Updated: 10 hours ago. CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers. Two...
Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early Sunday morning in Enfield. At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road outside of Enfield, NC.
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
Greenville community reacts to red light camera program ending
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville community is speaking out as the city’s red light camera program is coming to an end. “I think they’re the worst things ever, especially because the lights in Greenville last like three seconds so if you’re trying to turn left or something on a green arrow, you really don’t have any time to go so if you try to make the yellow, you get a red-light ticket,” Greenville resident Jaidyn Haswell said.
Greenville shutters red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic safety program here in the east is coming to an end today after Greenville City Council voted to discontinue it on November 7th. Greenville’s red light camera program will no longer be in service after the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
J.H. Rose High School to put on comedic murder mystery play
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High School will put on the “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John this week. Showtimes include Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5...
ECU’s ‘Bright Star’ brings the mountains of Asheville to Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You know a story is going to be good when it starts with the words, “Based on a true story.”. The ECU School of Theatre and Dance is bringing a true story to life this month. Bright Star the musical opens Thursday night, bringing the...
Navy veteran cycles to raise awareness for veteran suicides
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime Navy veteran has been cycling every November from Virginia to North Carolina to bring awareness to veteran suicides around the world. The cyclist’s annual ride happens over the course of several days and raises money in the process. Tuesday, seven-year Navy veteran Jake...
WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards. Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday. Entertainment:. 1st Place:...
ENC school districts, companies partner to fight period poverty
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - International corporations are partnering with Eastern Carolina school systems to provide resources for students. International Paper has partnered with Craven County, Jones County, and Pamlico County schools and the United Way of Coastal Carolina to create Feminine Hygiene, or Fem-Hy packs for students to help fight the lack of feminine hygiene products throughout the area.
Kick off holiday season with Santa Dash 5k
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
New Bern Parks & Rec to debut new ice skating rink for holidays
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city’s holiday celebrations will soon include a new venue and activity. New Bern Parks & Recreation has announced that a new ice skating rink will open for the first time on Friday, Nov. 25th from 1 to 6 p.m. at Union Point Park. The public is welcome to come out and skate.
Experts say prediabetes screenings are an important way to combat disease
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us know the impact of diabetes first or secondhand. Experts recommend getting ahead of it through prediabetes testing. The CDC says type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction, and no one knows how to prevent it. On the other hand, type 2 diabetes, which is far more common, develops over many years and can be prevented with healthy lifestyle changes.
