Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.
Comments / 0