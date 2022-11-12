Read full article on original website
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/15/22)
Cloudy start to the day and we stay cloudy for our Tuesday. These clouds will hold as an area of low pressure moves in. For most of the day, we are dry but that changes this evening. Widespread snow moves in this evening around the dinner time hours and some cold rain is possible in the valley locations. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors that wintry precipitation.
Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
(The Hill) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor. In a tweet on Monday, Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that...
AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set
South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
