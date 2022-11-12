ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

