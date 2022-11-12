Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns during suspension
Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August.
Shaq Offers Hilarious ’New Theory’ About the Moon
The NBA analyst noticed something during his night drive and had to share it with the world.
