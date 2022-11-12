Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Player Predictions for 2-Game Homestand
The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip out east with a 2-2 record, and now they’re set to face the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in an upcoming two-game homestand. The Oilers haven’t looked like the Stanley Cup contenders that many predicted them to be...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Montreal Canadiens – 11/15/22
The New Jersey Devils begin a three-game road trip tonight at the Bell Centre as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. The club will seek their tenth consecutive win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Lindy Ruff‘s squad is entering tonight’s contest with a record of 5-0-0 against Canadian teams scoring 20 goals against their opponents north of the border this season.
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
The Hockey Writers
4 Penguins With Unexpected Starts This Season
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been wildly inconsistent. After starting 4-0-1 through their first five, the Penguins dropped seven consecutive to get buried in the standings with a 4-6-2 record. After the team made some drastic lineup changes, they have now gone 2-0-1 in their last three games to post a record of 6-6-3, and are currently out of the playoffs sitting 13th in the East. Here is a look at four players that have either outperformed their expectations or have fallen short after about 20 percent of the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Stanley Cup Winning Goalies Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, opened its doors to the first class of inductees in 1945. Every year since then, fans and writers across the globe have debated the merits of every player lacing up a pair of skates and whether they deserve enshrinement. There...
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top-5 Comeback Players of Early 2022-23
We are now a little over a month into the 2022-23 season and several players have performed well above expectations. Players that were underwhelming in 2021-22 – and even before that – are shining bright as the NHL is seeing a surprising amount of comebacks early on. While it remains to be seen if their level of production can be sustained throughout the season, here are five of the biggest comeback stories so far.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Senators, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mike Grier of the San Jose Sharks acknowledged that he will listen to trade offers on Erik Karlsson. Meanwhile, one analyst suggests the Edmonton Oilers need to place a priority on acquiring a defenseman. The Ottawa Senators are a popular team among opposing NHL...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Power Play Struggles Lead to Loss Against Sharks
The Vegas Golden Knights are now in the midst of their first losing streak of the 2022-23 NHL season after losing 5-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, bringing their record to 13-4-0. After having their nine-game winning streak broken on Saturday, Nov. 8 against the St. Louis Blues, which included a perfect 5-0 record on the road, they have yet to get back in the win column.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Players Off to Surprising Starts this Season
The 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag for the San Jose Sharks. Through the first 17 games, they have managed to put up five wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses for 13 points. Despite a few games looking like they should have gone the Sharks’ way, a few blown leads and late collapses set the team back to seventh in the Pacific Division. However, while the overall team success has been mediocre at best, the roster has had a few surprises.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who May Need to Be Traded to Add Vladimir Tarasenko
The Edmonton Oilers have some cap space to work with and need a top-six forward with Evander Kane out long-term. It may get tricky when he returns to play in roughly 3-4 months, but that’s a long time to wait without reinforcements. Among the swirling rumours of players the...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Bemstrom Needs to Take Advantage of Opportunity
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been dealing with a number of injuries, with a list that only continues to get longer. As a result, players who have fallen out of the everyday lineup are getting opportunities to show that they belong. Some players like Brendan Gaunce are looking to regain status around the NHL, while others like Emil Bemstrom look to show management that they made the right call by drafting him.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from Petes & Knights
Through the first quarter of the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires have been able to find consistent success. However, there have been stumbling blocks along the way and this past weekend may have been the biggest one so far. While they came away with two points, they also found there’s plenty to learn.
The Hockey Writers
4 Scoring Forwards the Flames Should Target in a Trade
The Calgary Flames have struggled as a whole this season. Their goaltending and defence are bound to get better, and the Flames can’t do much about those positions, regardless. The one area they can upgrade is at forward, where they need scoring. They sit 21st in the league in goals-per-game average with 2.93 and haven’t received contributions from many players expected to produce.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Kraken, Ducks, More
As the netminder-centric narratives that arose at the start of the 2022-23 schedule continue to unfold throughout November, there’s no better time for an update on all things goalies. At the mid-point mark in the second month of the NHL season, these are the goaltending stories that matter the...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Braden Schneider Is Reminiscent of Berard & Redden
Second-year defenseman Braden Schneider shows signs of being like two former New York Rangers’ rearguards, Bryan Berard and Wade Redden. Schneider has displayed offensive skill while stepping up for some big hits thus far in his first two NHL seasons with the Rangers. Breaking Down Berard. Berard was known...
