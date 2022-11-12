Read full article on original website
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
End of Watch: Mansfield City Council lauds Denise, retiring police K-9
MANSFIELD — The honored guest announced her arrival Tuesday night even before she came into Mansfield City Council chambers.
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
Carol Maduri
Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
Richland County commissioners nearing end of 2023 budget hearings
MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners are nearing the end of 2023 budget hearings with department heads and elected officials. The commissioners, who met Tuesday with representatives from the county coroner's office, Dayspring and county maintenance department, have four more such hearings on Thursday.
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
No more questions: Mansfield Fire Department gets its 4th assistant chief position
MANSFIELD -- City Council opted two weeks ago to delay a vote on a proposal to add a fourth assistant chief to the Mansfield Fire Department, saying members needed time to get additional questions answered. Apparently, those answers were received before Tuesday night. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in...
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
Alicia Marie Auck
Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
Rudolph John Bauer
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
David Allen Barnhart
David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family. Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the...
Mansfield City Council to consider more than two dozen bills on Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Pack a lunch, er, dinner on Tuesday if you're planning to attend the Mansfield City Council meeting. It's likely to be a long session for local lawmakers. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge?
Question: The city of Mansfield is considering raising water rates. One of the proposed charges each month is a "readiness to serve" charge. What in the world does that term mean? I've seen no explanation. How much will it cost water customers? How much money will be generated and what will it be used for? Please tell me more.
Pamela Kay Conley
Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
Family Life Counseling launches 3 new services: CABHS, MRSS and Level Up Wellness & Recovery
MANSFIELD -- Family Life Counseling Psychiatric Services has announced three new programs: Comprehensive Adolescent Behavioral Health Services (CABHS), Mobile Response Stabilization Services (MRSS) and Level Up Wellness & Recovery. Each program with its own specific goal.
Playoff Bound: Ashland to host Notre Dame in opening round of Division II postseason
ASHLAND — If Ashland’s opening-round playoff game against Notre Dame College is anything like the season-opener, fans are in for a treat. The Eagles (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One when the 28-team Division II playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and will host fifth-seeded Notre Dame (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.
Pioneer Career & Technology Center presents Knipp with Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continues to live, work, and serve their school districts or continues to promote Career Technical Education.
