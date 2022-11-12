Read full article on original website
Podcast: reviewing ASU loss to Washington State, state of team
On the latest episode of The Sun Devil Source Report podcast, host Ethan Ryter is joined by site publisher Chris Karpman and reporters Cole Bradley and Noah Furtado as they discuss Arizona State's tenth game of the season, a 28-18 loss at Washington State. Covered on this episode:. — Initial...
WSU's Brennan Jackson wishes former Coug QB Jayden de Laura 'best of luck'
PULLMAN -- After Washington State's practice on Tuesday, CF.C asked EDGE Brennan Jackson was asked for his thoughts on Arizona QB Jayden de Laura. He also talked about a pair of impressive freshmen Cougs. "He's a fierce competitor," Jackson said Tuesday. "And we knew that when he was here. I...
WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny counts blessings of team and small town in family health battle
ON THE DAYS WHEN hour after frustrating hour were consumed on the phone, with doctors' offices and the insurance company, trying to secure her husband timely medical care, Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny wasn’t thinking much about blessings in life. Today, two months later, with husband — and...
