Times adjusted on Dawson Road paving project
ALBANY — Due to cold nightly temperatures, crews working on the Dawson Road repaving project will continue their work with updated hours later this week. The new hours of construction are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Construction is on the southbound inside lane from Magnolia to North Slappey Boulevard and the middle turn lane from North Slappey to the Westgate intersection. Traffic will use the outside lanes during this repaving phase.
Deadline approaches for Celebration of Lights participation
ALBANY – Individuals or businesses interested in participating in the city of Albany's 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 have until Friday to register. The city is accepting applications for parade participants, vendors, and volunteers. Registration can be done online.
Bodean & Poachers, Evan Barber to perform at ChalkFest
ALBANY ─ Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays Saturday with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demonstrations, craft beer tasting, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors. “AMA...
Lee County officials set for Dec. 3 Christmas festival
LEESBURG -- Officials with the Lee County Chamber of Commerce have set a Friday deadline to sign up for participation in the “Spirit of Christmas Parade & Festival,” which will kick off with the annual Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m. The daylong festival will include vendors, entertainment,...
Phoebe earns seventh straight ‘A’ hospital safety grade
ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, the hospital's seventh straight Leapfrog "A." The recognition celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “While I have only been at Phoebe a short time,...
