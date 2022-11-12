ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

KFVS12

Redhawks move up in FCS polls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend. Southeast Missouri State University is now ranked number 17 in the FCS Top 25 poll, that’s up from number 20 last week. The Redhawks also jumped four spots on the FCS Coaches poll,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Holiday & hunting safety

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau school grants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/16

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt. Police say hunters have not harvested any deer. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
CARTER COUNTY, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns Dec. 4

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns for a 17th year. The fair will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. Admission is free, but a donation of one non-perishable food item is suggested for “Margie’s...
CARBONDALE, IL
thecash-book.com

Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Families receive free turkey dinners for Thanksgiving in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Some families in southern Illinois will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner thanks to some help from state and local organizations. Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, along with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, Arrowleaf and other volunteers joined together to hand out more than 100 turkey dinners to area residents free of charge.
CAIRO, IL

