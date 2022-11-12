Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Perryville’s Alyson Stortz signs to play softball at St. Charles Community College
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville’s number one softball pitcher for the past three seasons will officially be competing at the next level. Alyson Stortz signed with St. Charlest Community College on Monday. During her career with the Pirates Stortz amassed over 500 strikeouts and led Perryville to a...
KFVS12
Redhawks move up in FCS polls
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend. Southeast Missouri State University is now ranked number 17 in the FCS Top 25 poll, that’s up from number 20 last week. The Redhawks also jumped four spots on the FCS Coaches poll,...
KFVS12
Holiday & hunting safety
An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger. Cordale S. Baker, 35 of Carbondale, was last seen in town on Tuesday, November
KFVS12
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Kentuckians will be able to
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau school grants
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Kentuckians will be able to use marijuana to treat specific medical conditions under an executive order signed this afternoon by Governor Andy Beshear. Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. The brother of
KFVS12
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Kentuckians will be able to
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/16
An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger. Cordale S. Baker, 35 of Carbondale, was last seen in town on Tuesday, November
KFVS12
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for
KFVS12
No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt. Police say hunters have not harvested any deer. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said,...
KFVS12
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell. The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
KFVS12
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
KFVS12
Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns Dec. 4
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns for a 17th year. The fair will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4. Admission is free, but a donation of one non-perishable food item is suggested for “Margie’s...
thecash-book.com
Jackson school district wins lawsuit appeal
The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Jackson R-2 School District on Nov. 8, effectively ending a long-running lawsuit over electrical work during the construction of the Jackson High School’s event center. The Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the school district...
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
KFVS12
Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger
An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. Have holiday travel or hunting plans? MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe. Cape Central teachers receive more than $6K in grants.
KFVS12
Families receive free turkey dinners for Thanksgiving in Cairo, Ill.
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Some families in southern Illinois will be able to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner thanks to some help from state and local organizations. Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, along with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, Arrowleaf and other volunteers joined together to hand out more than 100 turkey dinners to area residents free of charge.
