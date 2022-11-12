ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
GREENWOOD, NE
WOWT

Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash

Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex

OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car

A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Huskers rucking to save lives by calling attention to veteran suicides

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Student veterans at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are setting out on a 325-mile ruck this Wednesday, for a special mission. Team Nebraska will be marching through the frigid weather to bring awareness to veteran suicides. The lengthy trek begins at Memorial Stadium here in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Victory almost certain for Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a heated race for Lancaster County attorney, the updated numbers show that Republican incumbent Pat Condon will narrowly beat out Democratic State Sen. Adam Morfeld. In the latest release from the Lancaster County Election Commission, just over 1,000 votes separate them. Lancaster County attorney.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

P!nk slated to rock Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field next August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — P!nk is still a rock star and she’s showing off her rock moves in Omaha next August. P!nk is set to perform on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The three-time...
