Strut before you stuff: YMCA of Lincoln hosts 14th annual Thanksgiving run
LINCOLN. Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to trot like it’s hot at the YMCA of Lincoln’s 14th annual Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving Day. This year’s family-friendly race will be held on Nov. 24 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Participants will have the option to participate in...
News Channel Nebraska
Food Distribution in Nebraska City this week
NEBRASKA CITY-This Friday, November 18, the Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City. Located at Bethel Church from 12pm-1pm. Any are welcome to drive through for several food items.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man holds coat drive for Native Americans at Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local organizations are pitching in to help host a coat drive for Native Americans living in the Pine Ridge Reservation. For the past few years, Bill Hawkins, who is also known as Farmer Bill, has organized a clothing drive to help the people of the reservation.
klkntv.com
Brick Days inspires those of all ages to build with Legos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On the front of each box of Legos, it says the product is for those ages four and up. That sentiment rang true as fans of all ages gathered at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for Brick Days. Brick Days organizer Daniel Schmidt said...
1011now.com
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
klkntv.com
Separation of grass and leaves to end Dec. 1 for Lancaster County residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County residents will no longer have to separate their leaves and grass from household trash, effective Dec. 1. The Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 through Nov. 30 of each year.
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
klkntv.com
DOT orders airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to customers for canceled flights
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it ordered six airlines to pay $600 million to thousands of customers who had been denied refunds. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also announced that the department is assessing more than $7.25 million in fines against...
WOWT
Soldering work sparks fire at Omaha apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to an apartment building off 42nd and Center streets Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department report, the accidental fire was ignited by soldering work that was happening in the area. OFD said firefighters arrived four minutes after the 2:06 p.m....
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car
A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
klkntv.com
Huskers rucking to save lives by calling attention to veteran suicides
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Student veterans at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are setting out on a 325-mile ruck this Wednesday, for a special mission. Team Nebraska will be marching through the frigid weather to bring awareness to veteran suicides. The lengthy trek begins at Memorial Stadium here in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Victory almost certain for Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a heated race for Lancaster County attorney, the updated numbers show that Republican incumbent Pat Condon will narrowly beat out Democratic State Sen. Adam Morfeld. In the latest release from the Lancaster County Election Commission, just over 1,000 votes separate them. Lancaster County attorney.
klkntv.com
Chicago travels to Lincoln for concert at Pinewood Bowl in May
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you leave me now, you may be going to Chicago’s concert at Pinewood Bowl Theater next May. The Grammy Award-winning band announced Monday that they will be coming to Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets for the concert at Pinewood Bowl will go...
klkntv.com
‘It’s time to take action’: Lincoln changing floodplain building regulations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new proposal by the City of Lincoln will change building regulations in the floodplain. The idea came from the Salt Creek Floodplain Resilience Study, which focused on the floods in May 2015. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird held a press conference on Monday to...
klkntv.com
P!nk slated to rock Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field next August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — P!nk is still a rock star and she’s showing off her rock moves in Omaha next August. P!nk is set to perform on August 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The three-time...
