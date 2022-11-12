ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HM1Ys_0j8iOppW00

The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.

Durette Bowman, also known as DJ, was seriously injured after falling from a New Rochelle apartment building in July.

“From the first day, we were told he wasn't going to make it. I said, 'you don't know the God I serve.' I called my pastor and we prayed,” said his aunt, Angelique Murphy.

Bowman miraculously survived after multiple surgeries and medical treatment.

The now five-year-old received the star treatment as he arrived for the dedication ceremony Saturday in New Rochelle.

"I, Noam Bramson, mayor of New Rochelle, hereby proclaim Nov. 12 DJ Bowman day,” the mayor said.

Bowman’s family also said they are raising money for research for increased awareness to benefit children with autism.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Boy, 3, dies after suspected series of beatings while living in Queens shelter, case deemed homicide

A 3-year-boy, believed to be the victim of a series of savage beatings while living in a Queens shelter, has died — and the case has been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday. The parents of little Shaquan Butler called 911 from the Boulevard Family Residence on Queens Blvd. near Hillyer St. in Elmhurst about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. When first responders arrived, the tot was unconscious and had ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’

The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy