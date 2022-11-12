City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building

The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.

Durette Bowman, also known as DJ, was seriously injured after falling from a New Rochelle apartment building in July.

“From the first day, we were told he wasn't going to make it. I said, 'you don't know the God I serve.' I called my pastor and we prayed,” said his aunt, Angelique Murphy.

Bowman miraculously survived after multiple surgeries and medical treatment.

The now five-year-old received the star treatment as he arrived for the dedication ceremony Saturday in New Rochelle.

"I, Noam Bramson, mayor of New Rochelle, hereby proclaim Nov. 12 DJ Bowman day,” the mayor said.

Bowman’s family also said they are raising money for research for increased awareness to benefit children with autism.