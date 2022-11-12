ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in midtown Manhattan on Saturday.

A crane lifts the 82-foot tall, 50-foot in diameter, 14-ton Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree to be maneuvered into place in New York on Saturday. The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family from Queensbury, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

The 14-ton, 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce is estimated to be between 85 and 95 years old.

The tree was transported to Manhattan on a 115-foot trailer after being cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday.

Neil Lebowitz, who donated the tree, drove a spike into the trunk before it was lifted into place by a crane at Rockefeller Center.

The Christmas tree will be adorned with approximately 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

The lights will be turned on during the annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30. The event will be broadcast live on NBC.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

