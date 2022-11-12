Read full article on original website
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
David "Shane" Coker
David Shane Coker, a native of Rome, GA and a resident of Slidell, LA, passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Bethany Gottsponer Coker; sons, Robert, Richard and Randall; brother, Vern (Nikki) Cockerham; mother-in-law, Betsy Gottsponer of Yuma, AZ; brothers-in-law, Lance Russell and Travis Russell; nephews, Vern (PeeWee) Cockerham, Jr. and Zachary Cockerham; nieces, Amanda Hass, Kirstie Cockerham and Alexis Cockerham; and several grand nephews and nieces.
William "Bill" Wofford
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. He was born February 21, 1975 in McComb, MS and was 47 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Geneva Wofford; daughters, Neva Wofford and Sarah Wofford; son, Will Wofford, Jr.; mother, Myrtie Wofford; brothers, Robert McKinney and wife, Jenny and Clifton McKinney and wife, Pam; sister, Sallie Jackson; nieces and nephews, Ashleigh, Hope, Ian, Laurel, Olivia, Nicholas, and Mac; close friends, uncle Buck and Welch family, Brandon Travis and family and Jimmy and Jolie Easley and family. Preceded in death by his father, Dan Wofford; step-father, Robert McKinney; aunt, Nan Welch; niece, Natalee Jackson; uncle, Billy Newman. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until Memorial Services at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Services conducted by Milton Bourque ,Jr. and Pastor Lee Allen Pounds. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Sharon Crews
Sharon Crews, age 75, joined her beloved husband Rob in eternal rest on 11/12/2022. She will be deeply missed by the many students she educated over her 50 + years of teaching math and science. Sharon was a Golden Graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and professor there until her death. Sharon enjoyed spending time gardening, hiking, bike riding and shopping.
Linda G. Howes
A resident of Loranger, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 25, 1940 in Hammond, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Howes and wife, Carla and Steven Howes and wife, Colleen; daughter, Rene Dyer and husband, Trey; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Howes and wife, Jennifer, Crystal Alack and husband, Don, Sarah Bahm and husband, Wallace, Cody Howes and wife, Tyra and Peyton Dyer; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, John Wayne Guzzardo and wife, Carol. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mildred Guzzardo; husband, Travis A. Howes. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Norma Watts Page
Norma Watts Page, 94, moved to a beautiful home prepared for her in heaven on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She lived many years in Walker and Livingston, Louisiana, and for the past six years she had been a resident of Golden Age Healthcare and Reha-bilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana, where she was loved by a wonderful staff of caregivers. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Like the noble woman of Proverbs 31, she worked hard caring for her family and serving the needs of others. Her strength and kindness were well suited for her decades of work at Golden Age Nursing Home, Parkland Hospital, and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Geri-atric Services Department. Several times she was honored for her outstanding service as a Mental Health Technician by hospital administrators.
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis
Ollie Louise Farriel Francis passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Metairie, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on November 6, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Mary and Joseph Farriel. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Ollie is survived by her sisters,...
Erin Neal Tamporello
A resident of Norco, LA, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. She was born March 24, 1955 in New Orleans, LA and was 67 years of age. She is survived by her husband Anthony Frank Tamporello Jr.; sons Anthony F. Tamporello III and Michael A. Tamporello; daughters Michelle C. Tamporello and Melissa A. Tamporello; three grandchildren Matthew H. Tamporello, Anthony M. Tamporello, and Elise A. Tamporello; and four furry grandchildren Stormy, Quinn, Crow, and Honey Bun. She was preceded in death by her parents Alma Hoffstadt Neal and Mike Hamilton Neal Jr.; sister Patricia C. Neal; and brother Michael H. Neal. Erin loved holidays, most notably Halloween. She was well known for dressing up in scary costumes, decorating her house to be extra spooky, hiding behind corners and scaring her children and grandchildren in all manners of ways. Erin made birthdays very special for each loved one. She put her entire heart into making sure you felt loved and celebrated. Erin loved fishing with her husband, tanning on the beach, doing embroidery, and spending time with her loved ones. She will be forever missed.
George Elton Quave
George, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA and a proud veteran of the U.S Army. George enjoyed fishing; however, his number one priority was his family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. George was a hard worker and enjoyed “tinkering” with things. When he wasn’t fishing or working, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. George was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
Shirley Ann Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael "Mike" Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich, and Leslie Fontaine.
Betty A. Holland
Betty A. Holland, 74, resident of Lancaster, TX and native of Hammond, LA passed away Saturday November 5, 2022. Services will be held at Greater Rosehill Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2002 W. Church St. Hammond, LA. Visitation Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral service 10:00am Saturday November 19, 2022. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
Shirley Mae Onnen
Shirley, age 88, joined her husband in Heaven on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was a native of Muscatine, IA, but spent much time living in MN and TX and finally residing in Ponchatoula, LA. Shirley owned and operated a cattle and horse ranch for many years with her husband. She took pride in raising Sorrel Percheron Draft horses and her horses participated in many parades and weddings. Her favorite event was the Milwaukee Circus Parade and she attended as many years as she could. Shirley was really talented at embroidering, and she enjoyed sewing on all different types of projects. She was a fiercely strong woman who loved her family deeply. Shirley was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and wonderful Grandma who will be forever missed.
FOOTBALL: Callaghan Claims Southland Weekly Honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the No. 25 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to its fourth straight victory, Lion freshman kicker Riley Callaghan was named the Southland Conference Special Teams Player of Week in an announcement from the league office Monday. Callaghan earned his second league weekly honor of...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: Week of November 14-20, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football and volleyball teams will look to win Southland Conference championships, while men’s and women’s basketball will continue nonconference play during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 25 Southeastern football team (7-3, 4-1 SLC) will close out the regular...
WBB: Southeastern welcomes two new Lions for the 2023-24 season
HAMMOND, LA --- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. “Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
WBB: Southeastern continues road trip to University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team continue the road trip to Salt Lake City to take on University of Utah Sunday at 7 p.m. central time. Southeastern (2-0) is coming off of a high after a massive 78-68 win against the Utah...
FOOTBALL: Southeastern ranked 23rd heading into Thursday's River Bell Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up two spots to No. 23 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (7-3, 4-1 SLC) extended its winning streak to four games with a 23-7 win over then-Southland Conference leader Northwestern State Saturday in Hammond. The Lions outgained the Demons, 499-209, in the victory – SLU’s 12th straight over its in-state conference rivals.
WBB: Southeastern travels to Cali to take on San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team travels to San Diego to play the third and final game in their first road trip of the season Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. Live stats and audio streaming can be accessed on the Southeastern...
WBB: Southeastern suffers first loss at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team dropped a 99-62 decision to Utah Sunday night at Jon M. Hunstman Arena. The loss was the first of the 2022-23 season for Southeastern (2-1). The Pac 12 Conference member Utes (3-0) remain unbeaten on the young season, thanks in large part to 17 three-point field goals.
WBB: Southeastern suffers second road loss against San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell in the third and final game of their week-long road trip against San Diego State 69-53 Tuesday night at Steve Fisher Court in Veijas Arena. Southeastern (2-2) dropped their third road trip game of the season...
MBB: Complete Lion effort leads to Sunday stunner of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a balanced attack, both offensively and defensively, to end the trip out west with a 76-72 win over the Wyoming Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium. The Lions showed from the start this would not be an easy...
