Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
No. 13 Holy Spirit vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B semifinal football preview
Defending Non-Public B champion Red Bank Catholic is playing its best football of 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North 1, Group semifinal football preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season
Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten
The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
N.J.’s Anthony Bowens, AEW’s 1st openly gay wrestling champ, chats before homecoming show
In the ring, Anthony Bowens screams at a decibel suitable only for professional wrestlers and jet engines. But as the Nutley native discusses his rise to fame — as one half of All Elite Wrestling tag team duo The Acclaimed, with Max Caster — a soft voice comes through over Zoom.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Devils’ Vitek Vanecek ‘hopes he can be better,’ despite dominating in win over Canadiens
Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek didn’t miss a step. Despite not playing since last Thursday, the 26-year-old netminder shined in New Jersey’s 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording 25 saves on 26 shots and denying eight high danger chances from a hot Montreal offense. Fifteen of Vanecek’s 25 saves came in the first period – which, as his teammates admit, ended up saving them because of their sluggish start.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
Who is South Jersey’s best high school marching band? Vote now for your favorite!
Vote in the poll below for South Jersey’s best high school marching band!. Over the last three months, NJ.com photographers have captured the performances of dozens of terrific New Jersey high school marching bands from all corners of the state. If you purchase a product or register for an...
See how your local hospital scored in latest safety rankings. N.J. is 6th safest in the U.S.
There were fewer mistakes, accidents and preventable infections in New Jersey hospitals this year, enabling the state to improve its national safety ranking from 12th in the spring to 6th best this fall, according to The Leapfrog Group latest report card. The report, which comes as the intensity of the...
How Yankees’ deal with Anthony Rizzo improve chances with Aaron Judge | Klapisch
There were major developments in the Yankees universe on Tuesday – not that there’s any other kind during the Hot Stove season – but the fact that they drew a straight line to Aaron Judge merits an asterisk. Actually, make that two. First, Anthony Rizzo signed a...
3 NJ Italian restaurants you shouldn’t miss in 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.
The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
