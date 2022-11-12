ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season

Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
How Rutgers crashed the Big Ten

The four officials from Rutgers boarded an eight-seat Cessna jet at Morristown Airport for a business trip that, if successful, would transform the university in ways that even they could not fully comprehend. And if it wasn’t?
Devils’ Vitek Vanecek ‘hopes he can be better,’ despite dominating in win over Canadiens

Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek didn’t miss a step. Despite not playing since last Thursday, the 26-year-old netminder shined in New Jersey’s 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording 25 saves on 26 shots and denying eight high danger chances from a hot Montreal offense. Fifteen of Vanecek’s 25 saves came in the first period – which, as his teammates admit, ended up saving them because of their sluggish start.
I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

