NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
NJ.com

As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?

PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
NJ.com

Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
DALLAS, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)

The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples

One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
NJ.com

What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
