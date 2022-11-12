Read full article on original website
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
Odell Beckham Jr. has new target date for picking new team: Giants still in the mix?
Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon. The wide receiver suffered an ACL tear while he was playing for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He’s currently a free agent and has yet to sign with a team this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
Patriots’ Devin McCourty walks back Brian Daboll-Joe Judge Giants comparison
Devin McCourty is taking back some comments he made over the weekend. The New England Patriots safety went on CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” and talked about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Giants coach turned Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. BUY GIANTS TICKETS:...
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown makes a promise after ‘humbling’ loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks ago, A.J. Brown was taunting the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, ticking off his touchdown catches with one, two, three fingers as he stood — grinning — in the end zone after wrestling the ball away in double coverage. On Monday night, the Washington Commanders...
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Ex-Cowboys defensive lineman: Eagles remain team to beat in NFC East
Monday night was tough for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. The undefeated season was over. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But just because they have a notch on the loss column...
Steelers columnist slams N.J.’s Kenny Pickett: ‘Right now, I think he stinks’
Is Kenny Pickett good enough to be starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers?. Pickett’s passer rating in Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was just 79.7 as he threw for 199 yards, going 18 for 30 and getting sacked six times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)
The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys are still doing what they can to sweet talk Odell Beckham Jr. into moving to Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been open about how much his team would love to have the free agent wide receiver. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Jones...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Giants’ Jason Pinnock on a mission to prove he’s ‘not just a special teams guy’
Jason Pinnock, like a childhood actor on a hit television series, does not want to be typecast. He thought it was nice that the Giants were pleased with his play on special teams since they had claimed him off waivers the day after the Jets released him in late August, but he wanted a bigger role.
Here are 3 Jets-Patriots storylines to watch: New role for Elijah Moore? Offensive line help coming?
After years of not playing any meaningful games after the month October, the Jets are getting ready for another huge game Sunday -- just days before Thanksgiving. This time, they travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots in a game that will put them in first place in the AFC East if they can get it done.
Jets vs. Patriots tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Jets’ Week 11 game in New England | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the New York Jets, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, in an NFL AFC East Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples
One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Giants’ Kenny Golladay, benched vs. Texans, on message to fans who booed him: ‘I don’t say nothing to ‘em’
Giants fans are sick and tired of Kenny Golladay’s failures. They made that much clear late in the first half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Texans, after Golladay had an absolutely brutal drop that resulted in his benching for the remainder of the game. Boos rained down...
