Los Angeles, CA

Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."

Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
ESPN

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer

Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant names his Mount Rushmore of small forwards

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. With two NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVPs on his record, his place in the sport’s lore is etched in stone. As one of the best to ever play his position, Durant is...
BROOKLYN, NY

