La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
John Salley Praised Michael Jordan's Wife Yvette Prieto For Making Him Do 'Normal Stuff'
John Salley said Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto makes him do normal stuff.
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
An NBA fan once saw Michael Jordan vibing in his yellow Ferrari Pista while smoking a cigar.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.
Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving The Lakers, Warriors, And Jazz: Draymond Green To The Lakers, Warriors Get Jordan Clarkson
This trade idea could be a huge move to help the Lakers, Warriors, and Jazz get what they want.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama
It's not a secret that Victor Wembanyama is probably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James, even surpassing Zion Williamson. Some say that he could be picked higher if he was in the same draft as James. The Frenchman is touted as a franchise-altering player who could make a lot of damage to the competition once he makes it to the NBA.
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
There is no doubt that blockbuster trades are extremely entertaining for fans. We see a lot of talk about potential trades on social media. Those types of superstar trades are definitely more common these days, and we've seen plenty of big-name players get moved in blockbuster trades within the last five years.
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Until 2016, the Oklahoma City Thunder was home to two of the most electrifying superstars in the NBA - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. The dynamic duo gave fans many memorable moments during their OKC days, but they could never lead the team to an NBA title. It led to KD leaving OKC for the Warriors in 2016, and since then, whenever the two players have faced off against each other, it has made headlines.
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer
Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
Kevin Durant names his Mount Rushmore of small forwards
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. With two NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVPs on his record, his place in the sport’s lore is etched in stone. As one of the best to ever play his position, Durant is...
