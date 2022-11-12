ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's "Dirty" Play

Alabama topped Ole Miss on Saturday night, holding off Lane Kiffin's Rebels team. But fans were not happy with a "dirty" play by one Crimson Tide defender on quarterback Jaxson Dart. "During one instance, Dart was seeking to make a play when Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner came off the...
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
