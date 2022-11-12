ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

🎥Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Today in History - November 15

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2022. There are 46 days left in the year. On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their "March to the Sea" from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
