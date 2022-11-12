Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Carmelo Anthony's Son Makes A Huge Announcement
On Sunday, Carmelo Anthony's son (Kiyan) announced that he has been offered a scholarship by Syracuse.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving and Kanye West anti-Semitic comments - "You’d just assume they’re crazy and keep on walking”
Cuban said that he doesn't believe that Irving is a bad guy, but believes that he isn't educated enough to be speaking on all the subjects he chooses to speak about
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Where His $400 Million Will Go When He Passes Away
Shaquille O'Neal once revealed where his $400 million will go after he passes away.
Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole
Draymond Green gives a detailed answer about why the Golden State Warriors' second unit needs to get better this season.
The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week
The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
3 players Golden State Warriors should include in a trade for Anthony Davis
Both the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a terrible shape right now. The Lakers were
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan Poole Tries To Encourage James Wiseman After Steve Kerr Sent Him To The G-League: "It’s Not A Punishment."
Warriors star Jordan Poole wants James Wiseman to understand that being sent to the G-League is not a demotion or punishment.
