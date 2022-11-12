ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA

BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta

The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment

Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
DENVER, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA

