Sam Pittman Basically Says Hogs Open to Players in Transfer Portal
While he may not agree with it, he's embraced it now after NCAA opens door.
Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
postsouth.com
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
KARK
Portal QB Or Not, The New “Go For It” Sam & Briles’ Coaching Resume
Q. Our first question is from s-giles who asks: Are we cursed or what? We finally get our defense going and what happens? We lose our quarterback and the offensive line suddenly can’t block anybody. A. I think we’ve known for the past two seasons what would happen if...
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
LSUSports.net
LSU Scores Record-High of 92 in Latest GSR Released by NCAA
BATON ROUGE – The academic accomplishments of LSU’s student-athletes has reached record territory as the school scored an all-time best 92 in the NCAA’s latest Graduation Success Rate. LSU’s score of 92 is up three points from last year’s mark and betters the previous record high of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta
The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
Hogs’ Sam Pittman: Criticism Comes When You Don't Meet Expectations
Razorbacks coach will take that, but knows they have to start winning close games.
klax-tv.com
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Signs His First NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston Nutt tells Arkansas fans to 'hang in there,' praises Sam Pittman
Houston Nutt has the same message for the Arkansas football team and its fans during an up-and-down 2022 season: hang in there. Nutt, who coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. “I know, after last year, everybody gets excited, you win 9 games....
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
