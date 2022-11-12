Read full article on original website
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday
Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers. Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Game With Head Injury
The wide receiver fell to the turf after taking a scary hit to the head.
Bill Cowher calls Jeff Saturday hire 'a disgrace to the coaching profession'
Bill Cowher did not mince words Sunday on “The NFL Today.”. He delivered a strong commentary on the decision by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to make Jeff Saturday the team’s interim coach after firing Frank Reich. Cowher said he knew Saturday turned down multiple opportunities to be...
Raiders Reportedly Make Official Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In a year the Raiders were supposed to content for the AFC West, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division at 2-7. Will Mark Davis elect to move on from rookie head coach Josh McDaniels after just one year? Davis and the Raiders have reportedly committed to McDaniels for the ...
Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad. This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Frustrated With NFL Officiating
The latest controversy involving NFL officials revolves around a pair of non-calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In a season during which there has been quite a bit of grumbling about referees being too quick to throw flags for personal fouls, ...
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
Aaron Rodgers Has Thumb Injury the Packers Don't Want You to See
A Packers staffer tried to block cameras from seeing Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury.
Falcons Make Official Decision On Quarterback Marcus Mariota
With the Atlanta Falcons coming off a "mini bye" after they lost to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, some speculated that they might make a quarterback change. Starter Marcus Mariota struggled during a 25-15 loss to the Panthers, as he has for much of a recent stretch ...
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
FOX Sports
McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts
In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
Veteran Player Crushes NFL For Field Conditions In Germany
Field conditions have made headlines in the NFL recently, with players calling for all games to be played on natural grass fields rather than artificial turf. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on grass Sunday when they played one another in Munich, Germany. But players from ...
FOX Sports
Brady, 1st-place Bucs back at .500, eying strong stretch run
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back at .500 and feeling good about their prospects of making a strong second-half run. The Bucs (5-5) enter this week’s bye sitting alone atop the NFC South, confident they’re headed in the right direction after consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Matt LaFleur Has Eye-Opening Response When Asked Why RB Kylin Hill Was Cut
On Tuesday, the Packers announce they have released running back Kylin Hill. It's a pretty surprising decision by the NFC North franchise. Hill was taken by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 10 games in two seasons. When asked by reporters why LaFleur ...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning has no interest in becoming Commissioner
Peyton Manning has proven, time and again, that he’ll succeed at anything he tries to do. So what if, at some point, he was approached to run for Commissioner of the NFL?. “I’m not qualified, in my opinion,” Manning said during a visit to #PFTPM, on behalf of Frito-Lay and a World Cup commercial that Manning shot with David Beckham regarding the question of whether soccer is called soccer or football.
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
Turner takes leadership role seriously
Even without having the traditional C that designates team captain emblazoned on his sweater, it's evident that Sam Turner is a key leader on a stacked OU Bobcats hockey squad. Whether he's playing the game - or even just practicing it - Turner displays not only exceptional and multi-talented hockey skills, but also exhibits leadership attributes that have made him a popular figure among both his teammates and OU hockey fans alike. ...
