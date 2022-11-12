Read full article on original website
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game
A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday
A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday. Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday. The Vols were up by two at halftime before...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Everything Norm Roberts said after KU's win over Duke
No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory.
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
247Sports
