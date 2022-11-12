ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Tommy Rees Reflects on Second-Half Collapse vs. Navy

In the first half, Notre Dame scored five touchdowns on six possessions with a missed field goal. In the second half, the Irish offense broke down on the interstate and needed a tow back to South Bend. In a tale of two halves in Baltimore, two halves of football couldn’t...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Defensive Shortcomings at Forefront of Early-Season Concerns

Two games, two victories and a lingering headache. Notre Dame’s veteran men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 regular season with conquests of Radford of the Big South and Youngstown State from the Horizon League. The first two opponents are a couple of transfer-infused teams that were deemed solid tests to open the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
