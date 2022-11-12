Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship: "Trust Me, My Life Is Pretty Damn Complete."

Charles Barkley opens up on not winning an NBA championship, saying that he's happy with his life and wouldn't change that.

Credit: Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Charles Barkley has become one of the most beloved former NBA players out there. The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend smoothly transitioned from his NBA career into an analyst, becoming one of the most entertaining right now. Chuck can be found making fun of players struggling to get things going, teams underperforming , and even trolling Shaquille O'Neal on TNT's Inside the NBA.

Chuck can be on the receiving end of jokes, too, as he's often picked on for his lack of NBA championships. He tried hard in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Houston, but the player was never able to get his ring. In 1993, he had a terrific opportunity, but Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls told otherwise.

This has been a recurrent joke about Barkley, with Shaquille O'Neal always bragging about his four rings and Kevin Garnett even calling Chuck ' almost a champion ,' so you know people really like to go at it with the Chuckster.

Charles Barkley Reflects On Never Winning A Championship

Even though that could be painful for a lot of us, Barkley admits that he's not bothered by that and lives a happy life regardless of the goals he couldn't achieve during his NBA tenure. Talking with Bill Simmons, Chuck had this to say:

"I don't think a championship would do that much for me. It won't make me feel like, well, now my life is complete. Trust me, my life is pretty damn complete. I always tell people, I don't think that anybody could have had a better life than me. I really don't."

Even though he never won a championship, his individual performances were incredible. Chuck was undersized for his position, yet he could make life hard for rivals on both ends of the ball. He won an MVP trophy this way and reached important stages in the playoffs while showing his great level.

He's considered one of the best power forwards of all time , and he seems to be content with that. It's so easy to focus on the things we don't have and ignore all the blessings we have, and it seems like Charles is the opposite. He has a lovely family, he lives a happy life, and he has a great job with great co-workers and friends, so it's easy to see why he doesn't feel bad about anything.

