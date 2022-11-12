NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

Kyrie Irving's suspension takes unpredictable turn after latest update.

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

After being handed a five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was supposed to be back for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

But in a tweet on Saturday afternoon, NBA insider Brian Lewis revealed the news that Irving would be out for both weekend games, officially pushing his absence past the original five-game suspension.

Considering the state of Kyrie's relationship with the Nets organization, nobody is sure if he'll ever be back on the court for them again. And while no official announcement has been made, every game Kyrie misses from here on out will only amplify some of the narratives already being spread.

Kyrie Irving May Not Play For The Nets Again After Latest Off-Court Controversy

The Nets are clearly not giving us any answers on when we can expect Kyrie back. Woj reported yesterday that there is 'no momentum' for Irving's return right now -- but there are no guarantees he'll be back at all.

One of Kyrie's former coaches, Jim Boylan, said so in a chat on SiriusXM NBA Radio earlier this month.

"It's up to Kyrie whether he plays or not," Boylan said . "I believe there's an opportunity out there for him to do some things that will help in trying to get back to the team. The other part of this that is difficult... when things like this happen, the whole team gets dragged into it. All the other players, they're gonna be asked this. They're gonna be asked these questions today. What do they think? How do they feel? They didn't have any part of it. It wasn't their doing. So, it really is a disruptive factor in the makeup of the team, and instead of players focusing in on the next game they have this swirling around and it really takes away from their ability to focus and concentrate. It makes being a teammate a lot more difficult. So you ask if Kyrie can ever get back to being a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it's gonna be up to Kyrie. But there's gonna be some residual damage done to the makeup of the team."

At this point, it's impossible to tell when (or if) we will see Kyrie back on the NBA court, but we do know that both Stephen A. Smith and league commissioner Adam Silver have advocated strongly for his character.

