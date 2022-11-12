ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

By Nico Martinez
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OD0pD_0j8iMCux00

Kyrie Irving's suspension takes unpredictable turn after latest update.

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

After being handed a five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was supposed to be back for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

But in a tweet on Saturday afternoon, NBA insider Brian Lewis revealed the news that Irving would be out for both weekend games, officially pushing his absence past the original five-game suspension.

Considering the state of Kyrie's relationship with the Nets organization, nobody is sure if he'll ever be back on the court for them again. And while no official announcement has been made, every game Kyrie misses from here on out will only amplify some of the narratives already being spread.

Kyrie Irving May Not Play For The Nets Again After Latest Off-Court Controversy

The Nets are clearly not giving us any answers on when we can expect Kyrie back. Woj reported yesterday that there is 'no momentum' for Irving's return right now -- but there are no guarantees he'll be back at all.

One of Kyrie's former coaches, Jim Boylan, said so in a chat on SiriusXM NBA Radio earlier this month.

"It's up to Kyrie whether he plays or not," Boylan said . "I believe there's an opportunity out there for him to do some things that will help in trying to get back to the team. The other part of this that is difficult... when things like this happen, the whole team gets dragged into it. All the other players, they're gonna be asked this. They're gonna be asked these questions today. What do they think? How do they feel? They didn't have any part of it. It wasn't their doing. So, it really is a disruptive factor in the makeup of the team, and instead of players focusing in on the next game they have this swirling around and it really takes away from their ability to focus and concentrate. It makes being a teammate a lot more difficult. So you ask if Kyrie can ever get back to being a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it's gonna be up to Kyrie. But there's gonna be some residual damage done to the makeup of the team."

At this point, it's impossible to tell when (or if) we will see Kyrie back on the NBA court, but we do know that both Stephen A. Smith and league commissioner Adam Silver have advocated strongly for his character.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates .

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy