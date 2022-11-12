Read full article on original website
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl! On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on the beach,...
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’
Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo
Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her sideline maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy with her and Patrick Mahomes' second baby Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion! The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team. The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots...
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby
The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
