weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches with the higher amounts expected in higher terrain and in the Saint John Valley. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Chariton, Howard, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Howard; Linn; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 11 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be found along the higher terrain of the North Shore. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulations may linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
WSLS
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will remain within Moderate flood stage through the week with a very slow decline. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through this week. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Water enters the first story of homes on Whitcomb Drive between Crossover Lane and Lake Harney Road. Water covers Mullet Lake Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Tuesday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 9.0 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Tue 8 pm 9.1 9.1 9.1 9.0 9.0
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 21:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest amounts generally across the northern foothills. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Butte County, the Northern Foot Hills and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7508 4343 7511 4353 7508 4362 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4331 7588 4322 7584 4320 7569 4318 7569 4316 7552 4314 7552 4311 7517 4312 7514 4323 7509 4326 7517 4332 7509 TIME Y22M11D03T0000Z-Y22M11D03T0600Z COORD...4309 7520 4318 7509 4332 7513 4340 7586 4316 7588 4328 7619 4320 7626 4324 7645 4305 7650 4303 7680 4297 7678 4294 7648 4286 7641 4282 7603 4280 7514 4289 7520 4281 7484 4289 7481 4298 7520 TIME Y22M11D03T0600Z-Y22M11D03T1200Z COORD...4289 7481 4285 7522 4302 7522 4320 7587 4320 7608 4328 7620 4320 7629 4324 7645 4302 7650 4303 7695 4279 7697 4277 7720 4255 7704 4239 7647 4234 7601 4220 7511 4236 7478 4246 7467 4267 7463 TIME Y22M11D03T1200Z-Y22M11D03T1800Z
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Oklahoma...Beaver County, and along with the eastern Texas and portions of the central Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, McPherson, Saline, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to perhaps 2 inches. * WHERE...Saline, McPherson, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Wyoming WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming county. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches, sleet accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Washington and Interior Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 11:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 07:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Strafford, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures are continuing to warm across the region with road temperatures now above freezing. As a result, the threat for icy road conditions has ended.
