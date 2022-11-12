ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu

By Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary.

Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s critical as staffing remains a challenge, supply-chain shortages persist and costs continue to rise.

Gais Construction says restaurant owners are looking to renovations for solutions, with efficiency topping the list of desired outcomes, says Michael Gais, vice president.

“They were all about to close. It made them look at everything much closer,” he says. “If you’re starting to get business again, I think your mindset is how do I maximize what I have.”

Cluck Design Collaborative CEO and co-founder Kevin Kennedy says the scope of projects has changed because of the pandemic. “It accelerated a push to be outside. I think Charlotte has an advantage for restaurants that can have an outdoor lifestyle.”

A recent project added a playground, splashpad and dog park. Incorporating indoor-outdoor opportunities such as roll-up doors is popular as well.

Restaurants are also looking to streamline to-go offerings to avoid disrupting diners and exploring options when it comes to simplifying ordering. Think kiosks or counter service versus full-service restaurants.

CBJ talked with the owners of four local restaurants about the renovation projects they are tackling. Read more here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

