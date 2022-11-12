Read full article on original website
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Eagles’ 5 pressing questions Monday vs. Commanders: DeVonta Smith, Chase Young, Josiah Scott, more
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni usually doesn’t hand out game balls immediately after a game, preferring to watch tape before deciding which players he’ll name as the stars of the game. Sirainni changed his protocol after the 29-17 Thursday night win over the Houston Texans,...
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Eagles’ path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)
The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins’ 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert for ‘extended time’ | Who could step in and contribute
PHILADELPHIA – It only takes one play to change the complexion of a season, and the Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert found that out in Monday night’s game against the Commanders. Goedert ran a route in the fourth quarter and caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts....
Did Eagles’ ‘uncharacteristic’ ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?
PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Win $200 bonus for MNF
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, new customers betting on any NFL matchup action can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus by clicking ➡️...
Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
