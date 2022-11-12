ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave's time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears' offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal's sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Eagles' path to perfection is kaput after loss to Commanders (PHOTOS)

The dream is dead. The undefeated season is done. The Philadelphia Eagles fell to 8-1 on Monday after losing to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at the Miami Dolphins' 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.
Did Eagles' 'uncharacteristic' ability to stop the Commanders on 3rd down give blueprint of how to beat them?

PHILADELPHIA – It was loud in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, with the crowd trying to rally around the Eagles defense with 1:45 to go in the game against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles were down 26-21 and were facing a third and seven, looking to get the ball back to the offense with the hopes of engineering a game-winning drive.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Eagles roll with 3 running backs, rookie to play for first time this season

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Mario Goodrich sat on the bench on the Eagles sideline at Lincoln Financial Field Monday night, looking around at the players warming up. An undrafted rookie, Goodrich had not suited up for an NFL game in his young career. However, with the injuries impacting the Eagles secondary, Goodrich would now get a chance to play, and it looked like he was soaking it in.
Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
