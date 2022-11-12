ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passenger with box cutter forces Tampa-bound flight’s diversion to Atlanta, airline says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpeJX_0j8iLA7I00

ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger was spotted with a weapon.

A Frontier spokesperson confirmed to WSB-TV that the flight was en route to Tampa, Florida, from Cincinnati.

A fellow passenger spotted the individual holding a box cutter, the TV station reported.

In an email to The New York Times, Frontier spokesperson Jennifer de la Cruz confirmed that the armed passenger was taken into custody by Atlanta police after landing.

Meanwhile, Hartsfield-Jackson spokesperson Tim Turner told the newspaper that the male passenger, who has not been identified publicly, had been threatening to stab passengers and crew members on the airplane.

Authorities found the box cutter in the man’s possession after he was taken into custody, Turner added.

Box cutters were prohibited on flights amid a widespread security overhaul after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when four domestic flights were commandeered by members of Al Qaeda wielding box cutters, the Times reported.

No injuries were reported, WSB reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22. Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.
DALLAS, GA
11Alive

I-85 reopens after fatal overnight crash near Buckhead

ATLANTA — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 near Ga. 400. It happened just after 2 a.m. Lanes were blocked until just before 6 a.m. for the investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash. The name of the driver has...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only

Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your guide to holiday markets in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, or just want to get out of the house and do some window shopping, there are plenty of places around town to do that. Here are some of the best holiday markets in and around Atlanta:. Atlanta Christkindl Market. It’s that...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
135K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy