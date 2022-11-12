ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
CBS Philly

What groceries are getting more expensive? What's getting cheaper?

(CBS/CNN) -- Inflation is raising grocery prices so much that it might be cheaper to have Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant in 2022.Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year. Prices of eggs, butter, flour and some vegetables increased the most, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the month of October, food was .6% pricier compared to September, adjusting for seasonal swings.For the year through October, without seasonal adjustments, food got 10.9% more expensive, with groceries increasing 12.4% and restaurant prices jumping 8.6%.The increases are less than the record highs clocked just...
News 8 WROC

Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?

(KSNF/KODE) — For many families, dining out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. And most eateries don’t serve your aunt’s famous broccoli rice casserole. But this year, sharing a meal at a restaurant might be the smartest thing to do on Thanksgiving. A new report […]
10NEWS

Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
TODAY.com

Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
The Mary Sue

8 Tips for a Sustainable Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with it comes a wealth of preventable food waste. Keyword: preventable. Here are eight tips for a sustainable Thanksgiving. While many sites say that organic is the most sustainable option, the reality can be more complicated, and often, buying local is more sustainable than buying organic. Farmer’s markets, by-and-large, tend to be more sustainable than their chain grocery store counterparts. In general, buying local produce, especially in-season food, supports the local economy and reduces transportation emissions by cutting out the middlemen in farm-to-table eating.
The Hill

Thanksgiving meals 20 percent more expensive than last year: report

Story at a glance Inflation, supply chain issues and global unrest all contribute to the rising costs of Thanksgiving dinner this year. The cost of a dinner for 10 rose by more than $10 in 2022 compared with 2021. Prices for nearly all Thanksgiving staple ingredients rose year over year, according to survey findings. The…
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Mashed

Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys

The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
AOL Corp

Large turkeys scarce ahead of big U.S. Thanksgiving gatherings

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cooks may have to put away their oversized platters for serving turkey this Thanksgiving. Birds weighing in at a hefty 18 to 20 pounds (8.2 to 9.1 kg), enough to feed more than two dozen people, are in short supply this year as a U.S. outbreak of avian flu has wiped out flocks nationwide, just as many Americans plan a big gathering for the November holiday.
