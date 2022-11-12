Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second roundThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
What groceries are getting more expensive? What's getting cheaper?
(CBS/CNN) -- Inflation is raising grocery prices so much that it might be cheaper to have Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant in 2022.Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year. Prices of eggs, butter, flour and some vegetables increased the most, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the month of October, food was .6% pricier compared to September, adjusting for seasonal swings.For the year through October, without seasonal adjustments, food got 10.9% more expensive, with groceries increasing 12.4% and restaurant prices jumping 8.6%.The increases are less than the record highs clocked just...
Is it cheaper to cook or dine out this Thanksgiving?
(KSNF/KODE) — For many families, dining out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. And most eateries don’t serve your aunt’s famous broccoli rice casserole. But this year, sharing a meal at a restaurant might be the smartest thing to do on Thanksgiving. A new report […]
10NEWS
Why you're shelling out more for eggs than other groceries
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walk into any grocery store and you'll notice that virtually everything is more expensive than usual. Eggs, in particular, have customers shelling out more cash than they have in years. In fact, the consumer price index for eggs rose more than 10% in October alone...
Free Turkey, $30 Meals for 10, And More: Save Money On Thanksgiving With These Grocery Store Steals
(Ekaterina Bolovtsova/Pexels) Thanksgiving is coming soon, and that means it's time to cook up one of the biggest dinners of the year. Unfortunately, inflation is at a fever pitch and many families throughout New Jersey are starting to feel the squeeze. What's a family to do?
TODAY.com
Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019
Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving. With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead. “There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever...
What Turkey Haters Say Is the Best Thanksgiving Meal Alternative
Thanksgiving may be known interchangeably as Turkey Day, but that doesn't mean that everyone's on board with this feathered friend's standard prominence on the menu.
Thanksgiving 2022: Should You Buy a Turkey at Sam’s Club?
Sam's Club often offers competitive prices on groceries, but how do they stack up to other retailers when it comes to Thanksgiving turkeys? And how do Sam's Club turkeys compare to other options in...
8 Tips for a Sustainable Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with it comes a wealth of preventable food waste. Keyword: preventable. Here are eight tips for a sustainable Thanksgiving. While many sites say that organic is the most sustainable option, the reality can be more complicated, and often, buying local is more sustainable than buying organic. Farmer’s markets, by-and-large, tend to be more sustainable than their chain grocery store counterparts. In general, buying local produce, especially in-season food, supports the local economy and reduces transportation emissions by cutting out the middlemen in farm-to-table eating.
Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Pennsylvania farm
Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food
Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving. In a promotion, Walmart said it is...
Ways to save as inflation and bird flu raise turkey prices and costs of Thanksgiving staples
Turkey, the centerpiece of Thanksgiving, is up 17% from last year as farmers are dealing with a one-two punch of soaring costs and the highly contagious avian flu, which is on par for one of its deadliest years yet. Nancy Chen takes a look at the price increases and some ways to save.
Thanksgiving meals 20 percent more expensive than last year: report
Story at a glance Inflation, supply chain issues and global unrest all contribute to the rising costs of Thanksgiving dinner this year. The cost of a dinner for 10 rose by more than $10 in 2022 compared with 2021. Prices for nearly all Thanksgiving staple ingredients rose year over year, according to survey findings. The…
COVID drove families apart for Thanksgiving. They won't let inflation do the same.
Airfare may be up nearly 43% from last year and gas prices are again on the rise, but millions of Americans are still planning to travel to be with family and friends next week for Thanksgiving. About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving,...
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
This Grocery Store In Buffalo Will Have 2019 Food Prices For Thanksgiving
As food prices continue to rise, one grocery store chain in Buffalo is rewinding its prices to pre-pandemic and pre-inflation levels. Turkey prices may pose a threat to many Western New Yorkers' traditional Thanksgiving dinners this year, as certain factors have caused the price of the savory centerpiece to rise.
Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys
The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
AOL Corp
Large turkeys scarce ahead of big U.S. Thanksgiving gatherings
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cooks may have to put away their oversized platters for serving turkey this Thanksgiving. Birds weighing in at a hefty 18 to 20 pounds (8.2 to 9.1 kg), enough to feed more than two dozen people, are in short supply this year as a U.S. outbreak of avian flu has wiped out flocks nationwide, just as many Americans plan a big gathering for the November holiday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0