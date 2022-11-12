Read full article on original website
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
NPF parade shooting caught on video
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
Dothan community members react to up tick in gun violence
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor. The Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary!. U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory 60th anniversary. Updated: 8 hours ago. The U-S Army Aero-Medical...
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
Community members come together to combat gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has seen two deadly shootings over the past week. Both shootings are still under investigation, but now the community has had enough of the gun violence and wants to put a stop to it. The shootings claimed the lives of Samuel Jeffrey Gray and...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
