Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
DALLAS, NC
WCNC

How to ice skate at the Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard's Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Biden to pardon North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving, the White House announced Tuesday. The two males were raised on Circle S Ranch in Monroe by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. The national gobblers are currently preparing for their long trip to Washington, D.C., according to the NTF.
MONROE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

