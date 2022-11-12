Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Ivy the Aussie paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WLTX.com
United Methodist Church bringing conference to North Carolina amid schism over same-sex marriage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is set to be the stage for a possibly consequential decision within the United Methodist Church, one of the largest mainline Protestant Christian denominations. This month, Methodist denomination leaders announced that Charlotte would host its General Conference from April 23, 2024, through May...
Home in Mooresville opens its doors to offer hope to women and children without a home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A community group is using a non-judgmental approach -- with dignity and faith as core values -- to provide hope to women and children living in Mooresville without a home. "We want everyone here to be able to live with dignity, just like all the other...
'A Place To Call Home' | Autism Charlotte prepares to open new academy with help from the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need to help serve parents and their children living on the autism spectrum is growing all across the country and Autism Charlotte hopes the opening of a new resource center will help meet that need and increase success for students in the area. Since the...
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement. The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and...
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
WCNC
How to ice skate at the Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lace up your skates, Charlotte because ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center!. The Whitewater Center announced that the rink is now open to the public starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
County commission gives CMS final say on preserving Cherry neighborhood landmark
CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday night to decline any rights to the Morgan School building in Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood. The decision puts the final say on the future of the historic property in the hands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. In Charlotte’s Cherry neighborhood, a...
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
WCNC
David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Hyundai. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Biden to pardon North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Joe Biden will pardon two North Carolina turkeys for Thanksgiving, the White House announced Tuesday. The two males were raised on Circle S Ranch in Monroe by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker. The national gobblers are currently preparing for their long trip to Washington, D.C., according to the NTF.
qcnews.com
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as …. Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of...
